In August 2022, the chemical company informed Indian stock market exchanges about the revised bonus shares record date citing, "We are submitting the revised intimation of record date of bonus shares, due to some clerical error in the previous intimation submitted. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI ( Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements ) Regulations 2015, the company has fixed Friday 09th September, 2022 as the Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issue of Bonus Equity Shares of the company in the proportion of (Two) Equity Share of Rs.10/- each for every (One) Equity shares of Rs.10/- each." So, the multibagger chemical stock has traded ex-bonus on 8th September 2022.