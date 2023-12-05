Circuit to circuit infra stock touches life-time high. Locks-in upper circuit for seventh straight session
This circuit to circuit multibagger stock has derlivered over 200% return in YTD
Circuit to circuit stock: Shares of Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd have been in uptrend for the last two weeks. After remaining in base building mode, this multibagger infrastructure stock came out of the base building mode and bottomed out at around ₹138 apiece levels on BSE. As per the information available on BSE, this circuit to circuit stock has been hitting upper circuit for the last seven straight sessions. However, it seems that the multibagger stock still has some potential for upside.
