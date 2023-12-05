Circuit to circuit stock: Shares of Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd have been in uptrend for the last two weeks. After remaining in base building mode, this multibagger infrastructure stock came out of the base building mode and bottomed out at around ₹138 apiece levels on BSE. As per the information available on BSE, this circuit to circuit stock has been hitting upper circuit for the last seven straight sessions. However, it seems that the multibagger stock still has some potential for upside. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hazoor Multi Projects share price today opened upside and locked-in 5 per cent upper circuit within few seconds of opening bell today. After hitting upper circuit, this multibagger circuit to circuit stock went on to climb a new peak of ₹222.85 on BSE.

Hazoor Multi Projects share price history In last one month, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹145 to ₹222.85 apiece levels, logging more than 50 per cent rise in this time. In last six months, this circuit to circuit stock has surged from near ₹152 to ₹222.85 per share levels, ascending to the tune of 45 per cent. However, in YTD time, this infra stock has given multibagger return to its shraeholders. In 2023, this multibagger stock has ascended from around ₹73 to ₹222.85 per share levels, appreciating around 200 per cent in 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hazoor Multi Projects news On 23rd November 2023 (when this multibagger stock made its bottom), Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd informed Indian stock market exchanges about new work order citing, "In accordance with the Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation,2015, We are pleased to inform that through endorsement agreement, work has been endorsed to M/s Hazoor Infra Projects Private Limited (A wholly owned Subsidiary Company & “New Concessionaire") received from Arawali Kante Multi Projects Private Limited (“ Substituted Concessionaire") and authorized by The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (“Authority")for Rehabilitation and up-gradation of NH-66 (old NH-17) from Km.241/300 to Km. 281/300 (Arawali to Kante section) to four lanes in the State of Maharashtra under NHDP-IV on Hybrid Annuity mode in Ratnagiri district. The projected value of aforesaid project is approx. ₹1,129.81 crores."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

