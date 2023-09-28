Multibagger stock BCL Industries retraces from record high. Rises 1500% in three years
Multibagger stock bottomed out at around ₹31 apiece levels in March 2023 after Covid-19 sell off
Multibagger stock: BCL Industries shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in post-Covid rebound. In recent bull trend on Dalal Street, this multibagger stock hit a new life-time high of ₹588 per share on BSE.
