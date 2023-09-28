Multibagger stock: BCL Industries shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in post-Covid rebound. In recent bull trend on Dalal Street, this multibagger stock hit a new life-time high of ₹588 per share on BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, profit booking soon triggered and the stock has come down to the tune of ₹545 per share levels during Thursday deals, retracing to the tune of over 7 per cent in near one fortnight.

BCL Industries share price history As mentioned above, BCL Industries shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Dalal Street has delivered in post-Covid rebound. In this near three and half years, this multibagger stock has risen fro around ₹31 to ₹550 apiece levels, delivering around 1500 per cent return to those investors who took position in this scrip during bottom fishing.

In last one year, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹315 to ₹550 apiece levels, delivering near 75 per cent return to its positional shareholders.

BCL Industries news However, the multibagger stock is in news again for reshuffling of its business focus. The company has declared that it is going to focus more on its distelleries business. The board of directors of the company has already given its approval to shift its Bathinda oil unit to Bathinda distillery location.

BCL management team and the board believes that the move will improve management bandwidth and increase focus on the high margin distillery segment, where the company is experiencing strong growth.

While the Revenue contribution from the Edible Oil business for the quarter ended June 2023 was 43.7%, its contribution to EBITDA was 10.9%. This segment has a signiϐicant working capital requirement, thus with a change in the business model, we anticipate a decrease in the working capital cycle in the future. The Board will take a decision on the continuity of the overall Edible oil business segment over the course of the next few quarters.

