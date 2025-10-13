Multibagger circuit-to-circuit stock Colab Platforms hits upper circuit after this update on AI business in US

Multibagger stock: Colab Platforms shares hit their upper circuit during the trading session on Monday, 13 October 2025, after the company announced that it has plans to incorporate a wholly-owned subsidiary named Colab Intelligence in the US to expand its artificial intelligence (AI) footprint.

In an announcement on 11 October 2025, Colab Platforms announced the company's move is towards building on its strength in the AI sector, which is valued at $200 billion in 2024 and is projected to increase at a CAGR of 30% to $1.8 trillion by 2030.

The newly formed subsidiary, Colab Intelligence, aims to focus on developing solutions such as intelligent automation, predictive analytics, and collaborative AI platforms that enhance decision-making, operational efficiency, and human–machine synergy.

“By focusing on AI-driven industries, Colab Platforms aims to unlock new revenue streams and strengthen its position as a forward-looking leader in India’s tech landscape,” said Puneet Singh, the managing director of Colab Platforms.

Colab Platforms share price trend Colab Platforms shares closed 1.98% higher at ₹146.50 after Monday's stock market session, compared to ₹143.65 at the previous market close. The company announced its expansion update before the market operating hours on 13 October 2025.

The shares of the company hit their upper circuit levels of ₹146.50 during the intraday session on Monday, while the lower circuit level was at ₹140.80 with a price tolerance band of 2%, according to BSE data.

Since their listing in 2021, the shares of the financial services company have jumped more than 13,340% on the Indian stock market, and over 2,112% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares of Colab Platforms have risen 848.22% in 2025, and are trading 45.48% higher in the last one-month period. The company's shares are also up 8.20% in the last five market sessions.

Colab Platforms shares hit their 52-week high level after its upper circuit session on Monday, while the 52-week low level was at ₹5.69 on 28 October 2024, according to the BSE data.

The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹2,988.60 crore as of the stock market close on Monday, 13 October 2025.

