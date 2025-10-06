Multibagger circuit-to-circuit stock has been hitting upper circuit for the last four months; do you own?

Sampre Nutritions share price surged to the 2% upper circuit on Monday following the company's recent announcement regarding its fundraising plans. On Saturday, the health and confectionery products manufacturer disclosed that its board had approved a plan to raise ₹355 crore through foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs).

During a meeting on October 3, the board approved the issuance of 400 FCCBs, each valued at USD 100,000, totaling approximately USD 40 million. The funds raised from the FCCBs will be strategically utilized to expand the company’s global presence, specifically targeting emerging markets like Egypt and Liberia.

This expansion initiative is expected to not only strengthen Sampre Nutritions' foothold in high-growth regions but also diversify its revenue streams and tap into new opportunities in the international FMCG sector. Furthermore, Sampre has recently signed memoranda of understanding (MOUs) with potential revenue of up to ₹45 crore for the manufacturing and supply of nutraceuticals and food products.

In September, Sampre Nutritions announced that its board had approved proposals for a bonus issue and a split of equity shares. During a meeting on September 19, the board decided to subdivide one equity share with a face value of ₹10 into two equity shares, each with a face value of ₹5.

Additionally, the board approved a bonus issue of equity shares at a ratio of 1:1, meaning that for every fully paid-up equity share of ₹5, shareholders will receive one bonus equity share of the same face value. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value and increase liquidity in the market.

Also Read | Small-cap multibagger stock hits upper circuit for 76 straight sessions

Sampre Nutritions - Q1 Results Sampre Nutritions announced a remarkable increase in revenue for the first quarter of the current fiscal year, with figures showing more than a twofold jump due to strong demand and enhanced operational efficiency. For the April-June quarter of 2025-26, the company reported revenue of ₹10.87 crore, significantly up from ₹4.51 crore in the same period last year.

In terms of net profit, the company saw a substantial rise to ₹70.76 lakh in Q1 FY26, compared to ₹9.89 lakh in Q1 FY25, highlighting a robust turnaround in its financial performance.

The Telangana-based firm attributed its financial growth and improved margins to effective strategic initiatives, operational efficiencies, and thorough financial planning. Sampre Nutritions Ltd specializes in manufacturing confectionery items and center-filled products, with a notable client list that includes multinational giants such as Mondelez India, Nestle, Perfetti Van Melle, Reliance, and DS Group.

Sampre Nutritions share price Sampre Nutritions is currently trading up 1.98% on an intraday basis. In the past week the stock rose 10.35%. Sampre Nutritions share price has been up 245.37% in the past quarter and rose 91.5% in the past year.

Sampre Nutritions share price has been hitting 2% upper circuit since June 12, 2025. Sampre Nutritions share price today was locked in 2% upper circuit at ₹128.65 per share on the BSE.