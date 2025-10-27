Multibagger circuit-to-circuit stock hits upper circuit for 89th straight sessions

Multibagger small-cap stock Colab Platforms was locked in another 2% upper circuit on Monday, reaching ₹174 apiece. This marked the stock’s 89th consecutive upper circuit, delivering massive returns to its shareholders.

Despite the broader markets fluctuating widely, the stock managed to sustain its momentum, attracting steady demand from Dalal Street investors and emerging as one of the biggest wealth creators of the current calendar year.

Expands into Semiconductor Manufacturing The company has expanded its operations into semiconductor manufacturing and the OSAT industry by incorporating a new subsidiary, Colab Semiconductor Private Limited.

Colab Platforms Limited said that it is incorporating a wholly owned subsidiary under the name and style of Colab Semiconductor Private Limited to enter India’s rapidly expanding semiconductor manufacturing and OSAT industry.

The company added that this expansion will complement Colab Platforms’ portfolio, which includes recent ventures in artificial intelligence, blockchain, e-sports, fintech, and drone technologies—positioning it as a multi-sector technology powerhouse.

Earlier, the company forayed into the billion-dollar e-sports market and drone manufacturing as part of its strategy to build future-ready platforms in sunrise industries.

These initiatives have brightened the company’s outlook, prompting retail investors to rush to add the stock to their portfolios.

About Colab Platforms According to its website, Colab Platforms offers solutions across the sports value chain, including data-driven performance analysis, athlete career planning, sports content creation, and branding and sponsorship management.

For the April-June quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26), Colab Platforms posted a 167% year-on-year (YoY) growth in profit after tax to ₹120.25 lakh from ₹45.10 lakh posted in the same period last year. Meanwhile, on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the figure improved by 26%.

