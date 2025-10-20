Multibagger circuit-to-circuit stock hits upper circuit on all 90 sessions before Muhurat trading 2025 session

Sampre Nutritions share price was locked in 2% upper circuit on Monday, continuing its bull trend for nearly 90 sessions now leading up to the Muhurat trading 2025 session.

The multibagger circuit-to-circuit stock has been highlighted in recent news due to various developments, and the company's consistent order acquisitions and contracts have contributed to its upward stock trend.

On October 8, 2025, the company finalised a major manufacturing agreement with Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, signifying an important advancement in the nutraceutical and food products industry. This agreement is anticipated to enhance Sampre Nutritions' revenue over the next three years.

The deal is projected to yield an annual business of ₹12 to 15 crores for a period of three years, which will significantly bolster the company's revenues and support its operations in the nutraceutical and food product sectors.

In early October, the health and confectionery products manufacturer revealed that its board had authorized a plan to raise ₹355 crore through foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs). During a meeting on October 3, the board sanctioned the issuance of 400 FCCBs, each priced at USD 100,000, amounting to a total of roughly USD 40 million. The capital garnered from the FCCBs will be strategically deployed to enhance the company’s international footprint, particularly in emerging markets such as Egypt and Liberia.

The company’s board, in a meeting held on September 19, endorsed the division of one equity share with a face value of ₹10 into two equity shares of a face value of ₹5 each, as stated by Sampre Nutritions.

Additionally, the board sanctioned a bonus issue of equity shares at a ratio of 1:1—one bonus equity share with a face value of ₹5 for each fully paid equity share of ₹5.

Sampre reported that it has free reserves amounting to ₹59.86 crore in the securities premium account as of March 31, 2025. The bonus issue necessitates a balance of ₹21.55 crore. Last month, the company entered into an agreement with Nigeria-based Tolaram Wellness to produce and supply nutraceutical and food products.

Sampre Nutritions - Q1 Results Sampre Nutritions reported an impressive surge in revenue for the first quarter of the present fiscal year, with numbers reflecting more than a twofold increase driven by strong demand and improved operational efficiency. For the period of April to June in 2025-26, the company posted revenue of ₹10.87 crore, a significant rise from ₹4.51 crore during the same quarter last year.

When it comes to net profit, the company experienced a considerable upturn to ₹70.76 lakh in Q1 FY26, up from ₹9.89 lakh in Q1 FY25, illustrating a strong rebound in its financial standing.

The Telangana-based company credited its financial success and better margins to strategic planning, operational efficiencies, and comprehensive financial management. Sampre Nutritions Ltd focuses on producing confectionery products and center-filled items, serving a distinguished clientele that includes multinational companies such as Mondelez India, Nestle, Perfetti Van Melle, Reliance, and DS Group.

Sampre Nutritions share price Sampre Nutritions share price has consistently reached the 2% upper circuit for an extended period, with reports indicating a series of upper circuits starting from at least June 12, 2025, and the shares being capped at the upper circuit.

Sampre Nutritions share price today was trading up 1.99% on an intraday basis. In the past week the Sampre Nutritions share price rose 12.47%. The multibagger stock has been up 246.09% in the past quarter and rose 127.27% in the past year.