Multibagger Circuit-to-Circuit Stocks in India: Shares of Mrugesh Trading Ltd have been on an uptrend for a long time. However, the stock has found no seller for the last 14 straight sessions, hitting the 5% upper circuit since 9 November 2026. Mrugesh Trading Ltd share price has rallied from ₹5.73 to ₹140.54 per share on the BSE , delivering over 2,350% returns to its shareholders in YTD. In six months, this multibagger stock has risen over 280%, whereas in one month, this circuit-to-circuit stock has almost doubled shareholders' money by rising 95%.
On Friday last week, Mrugesh Trading Ltd touched the upper circuit and finished at ₹140.54 per share, which is its lifetime high as well. So, in other words, the multibagger circuit-to-circuit stock has been hitting a record high on a regular basis while finding no seller during the trading session on Dalal Street.
The commodity trading company’s recent share price performance has coincided with an improvement in its financial performance. For the quarter ended September 2026, Mrugesh Trading reported total income of ₹2.19 crore, an increase of approximately 123% compared with ₹98.3 lakh in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Net profit stood at ₹14.2 lakh, against a net loss of Rs. 2.90 lakh in the year-ago period.
Profitability indicators also improved during the quarter, with the operating profit margin moving from a negative 2.95% to more than 14%, and the net profit margin increasing from a negative 2.95% to 8.28%.
The multibagger stock Mrugesh Trading Ltd finished on Friday with a market capitalisation of ₹10,150 crore. The trade volume of the BSE-listed stock on Friday was above 2.03 lakh. This means the multibagger stock, which has remained as one of the circuit-to-circuit stocks in the Indian stock market these days, is a high float stock.
Mrugesh Trading is engaged in commodity trading, with a focus on agricultural commodities and bulk goods. Its activities include sourcing and distribution through supplier and partner networks, connecting producers with domestic markets. The company also generates revenue through trading and commission-based transactions. It is committed to providing high-quality agricultural products through reliable sourcing and efficient distribution.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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