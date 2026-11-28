Multibagger Circuit-to-Circuit Stocks in India: Shares of Mrugesh Trading Ltd have been on an uptrend for a long time. However, the stock has found no seller for the last 14 straight sessions, hitting the 5% upper circuit since 9 November 2026. Mrugesh Trading Ltd share price has rallied from ₹5.73 to ₹140.54 per share on the BSE , delivering over 2,350% returns to its shareholders in YTD. In six months, this multibagger stock has risen over 280%, whereas in one month, this circuit-to-circuit stock has almost doubled shareholders' money by rising 95%.
On Friday last week, Mrugesh Trading Ltd touched the upper circuit and finished at ₹140.54 per share, which is its lifetime high as well. So, in other words, the multibagger circuit-to-circuit stock has been hitting a record high on a regular basis while finding no seller during the trading session on Dalal Street.
The commodity trading company’s recent share price performance has coincided with an improvement in its financial performance. For the quarter ended September 2026, Mrugesh Trading reported total income of ₹2.19 crore, an increase of approximately 123% compared with ₹98.3 lakh in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Net profit stood at ₹14.2 lakh, against a net loss of Rs. 2.90 lakh in the year-ago period.
Profitability indicators also improved during the quarter, with the operating profit margin moving from a negative 2.95% to more than 14%, and the net profit margin increasing from a negative 2.95% to 8.28%.
The multibagger stock Mrugesh Trading Ltd finished on Friday with a market capitalisation of ₹10,150 crore. The trade volume of the BSE-listed stock on Friday was above 2.03 lakh. This means the multibagger stock, which has remained as one of the circuit-to-circuit stocks in the Indian stock market these days, is a high float stock.
Mrugesh Trading is engaged in commodity trading, with a focus on agricultural commodities and bulk goods. Its activities include sourcing and distribution through supplier and partner networks, connecting producers with domestic markets. The company also generates revenue through trading and commission-based transactions. It is committed to providing high-quality agricultural products through reliable sourcing and efficient distribution.
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