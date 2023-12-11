comScore
Multibagger circuit to circuit stock Paramount hits upper circuit on third day in a row. Gives 225% return in one year

 Asit Manohar

Multibagger stock: Circuit to circuit stock has been hitting upper circuit since Thursday last week

Multibagger stock: Circuit to circuit stock has doubled shareholders' money in last six months. (Photo: Bloomberg)Premium
Multibagger stock: Circuit to circuit stock has doubled shareholders' money in last six months. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Circuit to circuit stock: Shares of Paramount Communications Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in last one year. In this time, this cables and wire maker company's share has risen from around 22 to 72 per share levels on BSE, logging around 225 per cent rise in this time. However, it seems that multibagger stock still posses some upside steam.

The multibagger stock has been hitting upper circuit for the last three straight sessions. This circuit to circuit stock has been hitting upper circuit since Thursday last week. As per the information available on BSE website, Paramount Communications share price today opened upside at 71.94 apiece levels on BSE and went on to touch 5 per cent upper circuit for third straight session during morning deals on Monday within few minutes of opening bell.

Paramount Communications share price history

In last one week, this multibagger stock has surged from around 62 apiece levels to 72 per share levels, delivering near 15 per cent return to its investors. In last one month, this circuit to circuit stock has risen from near 63.45 to 72 per share levels, logging around 13.50 per cent appreciation during this time. In last six months, this multibagger circuit to circuit stock has risen from near 35.75 to 72 apiece levels, delivering around 100 per cent return in this time. In YTD time, qwire maker stock has rise more than 95 per cent.

Also Read: NECC share price touches upper circuit. Rises 8.5% in two days on GAIL order

Likewise, in last one year, this multibagger stock has risen from 22.20 to 72 per share levels, ascending to the tune of 225 per cent in this time.

This multibagger circuit to circuit stock is available for trade on both BSE and NSE. Its market cap is 1,935 crore. Its current trade volume on NSE is around 11.70 lakh and around 30 minutes of trade is still left during Monday deals. Its 52-week high on BSE is 76.21 and its 52-week low is 22.20 per share.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Published: 11 Dec 2023, 03:13 PM IST
