Circuit to circuit stock: Shares of Paramount Communications Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in last one year. In this time, this cables and wire maker company's share has risen from around ₹22 to ₹72 per share levels on BSE, logging around 225 per cent rise in this time. However, it seems that multibagger stock still posses some upside steam. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The multibagger stock has been hitting upper circuit for the last three straight sessions. This circuit to circuit stock has been hitting upper circuit since Thursday last week. As per the information available on BSE website, Paramount Communications share price today opened upside at ₹71.94 apiece levels on BSE and went on to touch 5 per cent upper circuit for third straight session during morning deals on Monday within few minutes of opening bell.

Paramount Communications share price history In last one week, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹62 apiece levels to ₹72 per share levels, delivering near 15 per cent return to its investors. In last one month, this circuit to circuit stock has risen from near ₹63.45 to ₹72 per share levels, logging around 13.50 per cent appreciation during this time. In last six months, this multibagger circuit to circuit stock has risen from near ₹35.75 to ₹72 apiece levels, delivering around 100 per cent return in this time. In YTD time, qwire maker stock has rise more than 95 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Likewise, in last one year, this multibagger stock has risen from 22.20 to ₹72 per share levels, ascending to the tune of 225 per cent in this time.

This multibagger circuit to circuit stock is available for trade on both BSE and NSE. Its market cap is ₹1,935 crore. Its current trade volume on NSE is around 11.70 lakh and around 30 minutes of trade is still left during Monday deals. Its 52-week high on BSE is ₹76.21 and its 52-week low is ₹22.20 per share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

