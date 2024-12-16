Stock in focus: Shares of Jetking Infotrain, a leading IT education company, have witnessed a meteoric rise, surging 91.6 per cent in just five consecutive sessions. This microcap stock hit its 52-week high on December 16, 2024, fueled by strong market sentiment and aggressive buying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jetking Infotrain share price was trading in the green, up 10 per cent at ₹122.87, on December 16, at 11:09 am, as per BSE. The company enjoys a market capitalisation of ₹72.59 crore.

Jetking Infotrain share price history The company has seen the stock gain 58.4 per cent in just three days, significantly outperforming the IT sector. On December 12, it opened with a 10 per cent gain, trading at Rs. 101.55, and held strong at this price throughout the session.

Jetking Infotrain share price has moved by around 115.79 per cent in a 6 month period. Additionally, it has given approximately 296.35 per cent return in five years period. Meanwhile, Jetking Infotrain has also given a lifetime return of over 10,400 per cent.

Adding to its appeal, Jetking Infotrain has become a trailblazer by integrating Bitcoin and Ethereum into its treasury strategy since 2022. According to the company’s disclosures, these virtual digital assets now represent a significant financial manoeuvre aimed at diversifying holdings and mitigating inflation risks.

“We would like to clarify that there has been no material information or corporate action, such as earnings reports, mergers, acquisitions, or changes in management under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, that could have directly impacted market sentiment during this period. We believe that fluctuations in the value of Bitcoin and Ethereum may have indirectly impacted the price movement of our Company shares, particularly during periods of significant volatility in the cryptocurrency markets," the company announced in an exchange filing on December 13. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jetking Infotrain Q2 FY2025 financial result Jetking Infotrain Limited reported a revenue of ₹1,082.19 lakh for the half-year ending September 30, 2024, reflecting consistent growth. The company posted a net profit of ₹284.16 lakh for the same period, a remarkable turnaround from the ₹(87.31) lakh loss recorded in the corresponding period last year. Other income contributed ₹474.84 lakh, bolstering the total income to ₹1,557.03 lakh. Despite reporting a marginal loss of ₹(54.41) lakh for the latest quarter, comprehensive income for the half-year stood at ₹316.35 lakh, showcasing improved financial health. Employee benefits and other expenses remained key cost components, at ₹538.72 lakh and ₹602.43 lakh, respectively.

