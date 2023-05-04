Kenvi Jewels is a small cap company recorded a market cap of ₹133.61 Cr during today's closing session. The scrip hit a fresh 52-week-high today after the company set a record date for 1:4 bonus issue and 1:10 stock.

“Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that, the Board of Directors of the Company has passed the necessary resolution, on May 04, 2023 and has fixed the record date on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 for the purpose of: 1. Sub-division of 1 equity share of Rs. 10/- each into 10 equity shares of Rs. 1/-each fully paid up. 2. Issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 01:04," said Kenvi Jewels in a stock exchange filing today.

During the December 2022 quarter the company recorded a net income of ₹22.02 Cr and its net expenses stood at Rs 21.85 Cr. The company said its EBIT reached ₹0.17 Cr and it recorded a net profit of ₹0.08 Cr during Q3FY23. The EPS of Kenvi Jewels stood at Rs 0.08 during Q3FY23. The company is yet to declare its Q4FY23 results.

The shares of Kenvi Jewels hit a fresh 52-week-high level of ₹132.45 during afternoon deals and closed on the BSE at ₹132.15 apiece, up by 4.76% from the previous close of ₹126.15. The stock recorded a total traded volume of 55,849 shares and a deliverable volume of 100%.

The stock price climbed from ₹7.51 to the current market price during the past five years, resulting in a multibagger return of 1,659.65%. The stock price climbed from ₹14.75 to the current market price during the past three years, representing a multibagger return of 683%. The stock price rose from ₹26 to the current market price in the last year, resulting in a multibagger return of 408.27%, and the stock price rose from ₹40.60 to the current market price logging in a multibagger return of 225.49% so far in 2023.

The stock touched a 52-week-low of ₹25.20 on (12/05/2022), indicating that after making a fresh 52-week-high today the stock was seen trading 424.40% above the 1 year low. During the quarter ended March 2023, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 65.10% and a public stake of 34.90%.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test