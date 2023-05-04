“Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that, the Board of Directors of the Company has passed the necessary resolution, on May 04, 2023 and has fixed the record date on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 for the purpose of: 1. Sub-division of 1 equity share of Rs. 10/- each into 10 equity shares of Rs. 1/-each fully paid up. 2. Issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 01:04," said Kenvi Jewels in a stock exchange filing today.