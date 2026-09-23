Multibagger Cupid shares gain 6% after company raises FY27 revenue, profit guidance. Could this trigger a further rally?

Cupid Ltd., a consumer wellness and personal care company, saw it shares settle 6% higher in Wednesday's trade, reaching 273.85 apiece after the company at its 33rd Annual General

Meeting further raised if profit and revenue outlook for the current fiscal year, citing steady growth in its both global healthcare and Bharat consumer business.

The company entered FY27 with strong momentum, with total income in the June quarter growing 142% year-on-year to ₹157 crore, while profit after tax rose 194% to ₹44 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 39%.

Citing the strong quarterly performance, a robust order pipeline and momentum across both business engines, Cupid raised its FY27 guidance to revenue of ₹725–750 crore and net profit of ₹210–225 crore, according to its exchange filing. For the medium term, the company is targeting revenue of ₹1,085 crore in FY28 and ₹1,500 crore in FY29.

The company said its growth strategy is being supported by a wider distribution network across Bharat, increasing contributions from consumer products, new manufacturing capacity, global tender opportunities and an expanding international healthcare and manufacturing platform.

Cupid’s business continues to be driven by two key growth engines — its global healthcare business and Bharat consumer business. Its global business serves national health programmes, multilateral agencies and brand owners across international markets. During FY26, exports reached ₹208 crore, accounting for nearly 60% of revenue across more than 125 countries, while the company said its order pipeline reached its strongest level, as per the regulatory filing.

Meanwhile, its consumer business, which includes condoms, personal lubricants and a growing portfolio of Consumer Healthcare and FMCG products, contributed approximately ₹122 crore in FY26, including ₹84 crore from recently launched FMCG products.

Also Read | Cupid makes additional $5 million investment in GII Healthcare platform

Expanding capacity and product capabilities The company is also developing nitrile manufacturing capabilities, including a premium, latex-free nitrile female condom aimed at a global market expected to exceed $1.2 billion by 2030.

Its 170,000-square-foot Palava facility, scheduled for commissioning in the next quarter, is expected to take Cupid’s total annual capacity to approximately 1.25 billion male condoms and 125 million female condoms at full capacity.

The company further said it has also received CE certification under the European IVDR for its HIV, Hepatitis B, Syphilis and pregnancy test kits, supporting its access to European markets and global public-health screening programmes.

Shares deliver massive returns After remaining under pressure for more than a year, Cupid shares staged a strong comeback in April 2025, gaining 25%. The momentum gathered pace over the following months, with the stock closing higher in 13 of the next 15 months, resulting in a massive 2,115 rally.

During this period, the stock climbed from ₹12.53 to the latest close of ₹273.85. Impressively, it posted double-digit monthly gains in 10 of those 15 months, with December 2025 delivering the largest monthly jump of 57.5%, its strongest monthly performance in 2 years.

The latest rally has lifted the stock 528% over the past year, 6921% in three years, and 11910% over the last five years. The phenomenal wealth creation has largely benefited retail investors, who collectively held a 52.8% stake in the company at the end of the June quarter.

Cupid completed a bonus issue in January 2026, was included in the BSE Group A category in July 2026 and subsequently joined the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap Index, effective September 21, 2026.