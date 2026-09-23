Multibagger Cupid shares gain 6% after company raises FY27 revenue, profit guidance. Could this trigger a further rally?

Cupid Ltd., a consumer wellness and personal care company, saw it shares settle 6% higher in Wednesday's trade, reaching 273.85 apiece after the company at its 33rd Annual General

Meeting further raised if profit and revenue outlook for the current fiscal year, citing steady growth in its both global healthcare and Bharat consumer business.

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The company entered FY27 with strong momentum, with total income in the June quarter growing 142% year-on-year to ₹157 crore, while profit after tax rose 194% to ₹44 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 39%.

Citing the strong quarterly performance, a robust order pipeline and momentum across both business engines, Cupid raised its FY27 guidance to revenue of ₹725–750 crore and net profit of ₹210–225 crore, according to its exchange filing. For the medium term, the company is targeting revenue of ₹1,085 crore in FY28 and ₹1,500 crore in FY29.

The company said its growth strategy is being supported by a wider distribution network across Bharat, increasing contributions from consumer products, new manufacturing capacity, global tender opportunities and an expanding international healthcare and manufacturing platform.

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Cupid’s business continues to be driven by two key growth engines — its global healthcare business and Bharat consumer business. Its global business serves national health programmes, multilateral agencies and brand owners across international markets. During FY26, exports reached ₹208 crore, accounting for nearly 60% of revenue across more than 125 countries, while the company said its order pipeline reached its strongest level, as per the regulatory filing.

Meanwhile, its consumer business, which includes condoms, personal lubricants and a growing portfolio of Consumer Healthcare and FMCG products, contributed approximately ₹122 crore in FY26, including ₹84 crore from recently launched FMCG products.

Expanding capacity and product capabilities The company is also developing nitrile manufacturing capabilities, including a premium, latex-free nitrile female condom aimed at a global market expected to exceed $1.2 billion by 2030.

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Its 170,000-square-foot Palava facility, scheduled for commissioning in the next quarter, is expected to take Cupid’s total annual capacity to approximately 1.25 billion male condoms and 125 million female condoms at full capacity.

The company further said it has also received CE certification under the European IVDR for its HIV, Hepatitis B, Syphilis and pregnancy test kits, supporting its access to European markets and global public-health screening programmes.

Shares deliver massive returns After remaining under pressure for more than a year, Cupid shares staged a strong comeback in April 2025, gaining 25%. The momentum gathered pace over the following months, with the stock closing higher in 13 of the next 15 months, resulting in a massive 2,115 rally.

During this period, the stock climbed from ₹12.53 to the latest close of ₹273.85. Impressively, it posted double-digit monthly gains in 10 of those 15 months, with December 2025 delivering the largest monthly jump of 57.5%, its strongest monthly performance in 2 years.

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The latest rally has lifted the stock 528% over the past year, 6921% in three years, and 11910% over the last five years. The phenomenal wealth creation has largely benefited retail investors, who collectively held a 52.8% stake in the company at the end of the June quarter.

Cupid completed a bonus issue in January 2026, was included in the BSE Group A category in July 2026 and subsequently joined the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap Index, effective September 21, 2026.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.