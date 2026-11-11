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Multibagger Cupid to be in focus on Thursday after Q2 net profit more than doubles to ₹56 crore; raises FY27 guidance

Cupid reported strong Q2 and first-half FY27 results, with H1 net profit up 156% to 100.37 crore and revenue up 137% to 342.58 crore. Growth was driven by domestic consumer healthcare and FMCG, while new retail partnerships support raised FY27 revenue guidance of at least 880 crore.

CUPID
A Ksheerasagar
Published11 Nov 2026, 11:56 PM IST
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Multibagger Cupid to be in focus on Thursday after Q2 net profit more than doubles to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>56 crore; raises FY27 guidance
Multibagger Cupid to be in focus on Thursday after Q2 net profit more than doubles to ₹56 crore; raises FY27 guidance(AI generated image for representational purposes only)

Multibagger Cupid shares are likely to be on investors' radar on Thursday, 12 November, as the company posted another solid quarter, led by consumer healthcare and FMCG business.

The company posted a 133% year-on-year jump in Q2 FY27 net profit to 56.22 crore, compared with 24.13 crore in the year-ago period. For the first half of FY27, net profit surged 156% YoY to 100.37 crore from 39.14 crore in H1 FY26.

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Revenue from operations grew 122% YoY to 187.86 crore in Q2 FY27 and 137% to 342.58 crore in H1 FY27. EBITDA for H1 FY27 stood at 114.83 crore, registering 156% growth year-on-year, while Q2 EBITDA came in at 54.77 crore, with a margin of 29%.

What drove Cupid's strong Q2 and H1 performance?

Cupid's strong performance was supported by growing contributions from its domestic consumer healthcare and FMCG business, alongside sustained demand in its international healthcare operations.

The domestic business contributed 224.64 crore, accounting for 67% of H1 FY27 sales, compared with 41% in FY26. The Consumer Healthcare & FMCG segment alone contributed 166.88 crore, representing 49% of sales, highlighting the increasing scale of its consumer portfolio.

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Meanwhile, the international business contributed 112.73 crore, or 33% of H1 FY27 sales, supported by institutional demand through the PFSCM agreement and supplies under South Africa's 2025–30 national programme.

Price revisions implemented across its export portfolio also supported realisations during the first half of FY27. The company said it continues to focus on improving its product mix, sourcing efficiencies, and economies of scale as its consumer business expands across organised retail channels.

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V2 Retail, Style Baazar partnerships

Cupid is expanding its domestic consumer business through organised retail partnerships. On November 4, 2026, the company entered into a long-term exclusive retail partnership with V2 Retail.

Separately, its partnership with Style Baazar is also scaling up. Its Consumer Healthcare & FMCG portfolio is expected to be available across more than 290 Style Baazar stores, with the retailer's network expected to exceed 500 stores over the next two to three years. Cupid expects this partnership to contribute approximately 200 crore in FY27, scaling towards 500 crore-plus in annual business over the next few years.

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Cupid raises FY27–FY29 revenue and profit guidance

Following its strong first-half performance and improving business visibility, Cupid has raised its FY27 revenue guidance to at least 880 crore and net profit guidance to 275 crore or more. This compares with its original FY27 estimates of 600 crore in revenue and 180 crore in net profit.

The company has also raised its medium-term growth outlook, projecting revenue of at least 1,305 crore and net profit of approximately 390 crore for FY28. For FY29, it expects revenue to cross 1,950 crore, with net profit of around 605 crore.

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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

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