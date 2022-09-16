Multibagger debt-free stock announces Rs. 22.50 per share interim dividend2 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2022, 04:00 PM IST
- With a market valuation of Rs. 511.08 crore, TAAL Enterprises Ltd. is a small-cap company that offers transport services
Listen to this article
With a market valuation of Rs. 511.08 crore, TAAL Enterprises Ltd. is a small-cap company that offers transport services. Global enterprises are served by the specialised Engineering and Technology Solutions supplier TAAL Tech. Air Charter Solutions have been a focus of TAAL's for 15 successfull years. According to Value Research's data, TAAL Enterprises is a debt-free company, which is noteworthy. However, the icing on the cake is that the firm has announced an interim dividend of Rs. 22.50 (225%) per equity share of Rs. 10 for the fiscal year 2022–23.