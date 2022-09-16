Multibagger debt-free stock announces Rs. 22.50 per share interim dividend

On the BSE, TAAL Enterprises Ltd. shares closed today at Rs. 1,645.90 a piece, up 0.45% from the previous close of Rs. 1,638.45. The stock price has soared from ₹253.30 on July 8, 2016, to the current market price, marking a multibagger return and an all-time high of 549.78% in the last six years. The stock price has skyrocketed from ₹148.70 as of 22nd September 2017 to the current market price which logs in a multibagger return of 1,006.86% in the last 5 years. In the last 3 years, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 558.49% and in the last 1 year, the stock has gained 65.88%. On a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 21.69% so far in 2022. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹2,524.85 on (07/01/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹930.00 on (04/10/2021), indicating that at today's closing price the stock was last seen trading 34.81% below the high and 76.97% above the low.

