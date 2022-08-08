Multibagger debt-free stock fixes record date for interim dividend

The company has said in a regulatory filing that “Further to our letter dated July 30, 2022, we write to inform you that pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 (referred to as the "SEBI Listing Regulations"), the Board of Directors of the Company, at its Meeting held today, i.e. August 8, 2022, has inter alia, approved Interim Dividend at the rate of 50% per share (0.50 paise per share) on the face value of the equity shares (Rs.1/- face value) of the company for the quarter and three months ended on 30 June, 2022. The Company is expecting to pay ‘Interim Dividend’ to the shareholders on or before September 6, 2022. The Record Date for the purpose of payment of the aforesaid Interim Dividend has been fixed on August 18, 2022 and the Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the company will remain closed as on the Record Date for the purpose of payment of the aforesaid Interim Dividend."