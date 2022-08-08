Multibagger debt-free stock fixes record date for interim dividend

Multibagger debt-free stock fixes record date for interim dividend2 min read . 08:09 PM IST
With a market valuation of ₹364.81 crore, Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd. is a small cap company that operates in the consumer discretionary industry. The company is well renowned for offering technical consulting, creating and delivering rides for sizable amusement parks both domestically and internationally. Seven amusement and water parks across India, as well as a water park in Bangladesh, have been built by Nicco Parks and Resorts Limited (NPRL). By providing rides and attractions to various foreign areas including the UK, Europe, Dubai, and Japan, NPRL has gained prominence. According to data from Screener, the firm is virtually debt-free. The company has declared the record date that shareholders need to be aware of in order to receive the interim dividend for the quarter that ended on June 30, 2022.
The company has said in a regulatory filing that “Further to our letter dated July 30, 2022, we write to inform you that pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 (referred to as the "SEBI Listing Regulations"), the Board of Directors of the Company, at its Meeting held today, i.e. August 8, 2022, has inter alia, approved Interim Dividend at the rate of 50% per share (0.50 paise per share) on the face value of the equity shares (Rs.1/- face value) of the company for the quarter and three months ended on 30 June, 2022. The Company is expecting to pay ‘Interim Dividend’ to the shareholders on or before September 6, 2022. The Record Date for the purpose of payment of the aforesaid Interim Dividend has been fixed on August 18, 2022 and the Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the company will remain closed as on the Record Date for the purpose of payment of the aforesaid Interim Dividend."
Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd. shares ended trading today at ₹73.70 per share, up 11.67% from the previous close of ₹66. A multibagger return and an all-time high of 6,041.67 per cent result from the stock price climbing from ₹1.20 on July 14, 1995, to the present market price. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 207.08 per cent over the past five years, and it has climbed by 66.18 per cent during the past year. The stock has gained 24.81 per cent YTD so far in 2022.
