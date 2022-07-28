Multibagger debt-free stock gives 78% CAGR over 5 years: Should you buy?3 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2022, 05:32 PM IST
- Tanla Platforms Ltd. is a mid-cap company in the IT software industry with a market worth of Rs. 8,643.60 crores.
Listen to this article
Tanla Platforms Ltd. is a mid-cap company in the IT software industry with a market worth of Rs. 8,643.60 crores. With more than 800 billion transactions per year, the firm is among the largest providers of cloud communication solutions in the world. The price of Tanla Platforms' shares has risen from 35.05 on August 4, 2017, to ₹634.50 currently, representing a multibagger return of 1,710.27 per cent over a period of five years and an approximate CAGR of 78.49 per cent. However, the stock has dropped 65.50 per cent YTD so far in 2022 and 31.60 per cent in the last year.