Multibagger debt-free stock gives 78% CAGR over 5 years: Should you buy?

On the NSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹2,096.75 on 17-January-22 and a 52-week-low of ₹584.50 on 27-July-22 which indicates that at the current price level of ₹634.50 the stock is trading at a discount of 69.73% from the 52-week-high and is above 8.55% above the 52-week-low, but what can be most appealing for the stock is Tanla Platforms Ltd currently holds a debt-free status as per Value Research. The stock had a total traded volume of 70,02,722 shares on the NSE today, with a traded value of 43,003.02 lacs. Tanla Platforms Ltd. has gained 8.42 per cent today and closed at ₹634.50, outpacing the S&P BSE IT Sector index's growth of 2.51 per cent.