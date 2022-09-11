Multibagger debt-free stock shall pay 240% dividend soon: Record date inside

According to data from Value Research, Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd is a debt-free company, which is the icing on the cake when you take into account the 240% dividend. On Friday, the stock closed at ₹1,015.00 apiece, up by 1.49% from the previous close of ₹1,000.05. The stock price climbed from ₹8.25 on July 14th, 1995 to the current market price, representing a multibagger return and an all-time high of 12,203.03 per cent in the last 27 years. In the last 5 years, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 104.78% and in the last 3 years, the stock has gained 25.54%. The stock has climbed 0.27% over the past year, and it has accelerated 8.29% YTD in 2022.