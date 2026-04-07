Subscribe

Multibagger small-cap stock surges over 9% after securing ₹59 crore order from ONGC

Deep Industries shares rose 9.5% to 487.50 after receiving a new order from ONGC for gas-related services. The company reported significant profit growth and has seen its stock surge 2,472% since April 2021, despite recent pressures.

A Ksheerasagar
Published7 Apr 2026, 02:36 PM IST
Advertisement
The shares have seen a meteoric rise in recent years, delivering handsome returns to investors.
The shares have seen a meteoric rise in recent years, delivering handsome returns to investors.(Pixabay)
AI Quick Read

Small-cap stock Deep Industries gained 9.5% in Tuesday's session on April 6, reaching the day's high of 487.50 apiece after the company secured a fresh order from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).

The company, in its regulatory filing on Monday, said that it had received a Letter of Award from ONGC for the hiring of services for natural gas compressors, gas dehydration, and HC dew-point depression at ONGC’s Malleswaram field under the Rajahmundry Asset.

The company also stated that neither the promoter nor the promoter group companies have any interest in the entity that awarded the order. It further clarified that the order does not fall under related-party transactions.

Advertisement

This marks the company’s second order win, after it secured a 148 crore contract from Oil India in February for the hiring of a 1,000 HP mobile drilling rig package in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

In mid-March, the company entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Advait Greenergy Private Limited to establish a framework of collaboration between Deep Industries and AGPL for jointly participating in green hydrogen tenders floated by NTPC, SECI, IOC, HPCL, BPCL, GAIL, and other PSUs, as well as executing green hydrogen projects.

For the December-ended quarter, the company reported a 49.8% rise in net profit to 71.3 crore. Its revenue during the quarter grew 43.1% to 221.5 crore, while EBITDA rose 46.3% year-on-year to 110.1 crore.

Advertisement
Also Read | Small-cap IT stock under ₹50 jumps despite weak trends on Dalal Street
Also Read | Small-cap stock under ₹100 to be in focus on Monday; here's why

Deep Industries share price trend

The shares have seen a meteoric rise in recent years, delivering handsome returns to investors. The stock began its strong upward trajectory in April 2021, which continued until January 2025, during which it surged from 21.85 apiece to 562, translating into a massive gain of 2,472%.

During this period, the stock touched a fresh all-time high of 624.50 apiece. In terms of yearly performance, the stock delivered four consecutive years of positive returns from 2021 to 2024, with 2021 emerging as the strongest year, posting a gain of 123%.

Although the shares have remained under pressure in recent months, the strong gains accumulated over the years continue to reflect in its performance, with the stock still trading 211% higher over the last two years and 1,180% over five years.

Advertisement
Also Read | Multibagger penny stock turns ₹1 lakh into ₹26 lakh in five years
Also Read | Has the market priced in US-Iran war? DSP MF explains

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

Top GainersSmall Cap StocksMultibagger Stocks
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsMultibagger small-cap stock surges over 9% after securing ₹59 crore order from ONGC
Read Next Story