BEL Share Price: Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has received additional orders worth ₹577 crore since February 20, taking the defence PSU's total order book worth over ₹13,000 crore for the current fiscal 2024-25 (FY25).

“Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), has secured additional orders worth Rs.577 Crore since the last disclosure on 20 February 2025,” said BEL in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

“Major orders include airborne electronic warfare products, advanced composite communication system for submarine, doppler weather radar, train communication system, radar upgradation, spares, services etc. With these, the total accumulated orders received by BEL during the current financial year stand at Rs.13,724 crore,” it added.

