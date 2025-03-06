Mint Market

Multibagger defence PSU bags additional orders worth ₹577 crore, stock gains over 8% in five sessions; Should you buy?

Nikita Prasad
Published6 Mar 2025
Bharat Electronics Ltd. employees test voting machines as they come off the assembly line in Bangalore, India, on Wednesday, March 18, 2009.

BEL Share Price: Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has received additional orders worth 577 crore since February 20, taking the defence PSU's total order book worth over 13,000 crore for the current fiscal 2024-25 (FY25).

“Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), has secured additional orders worth Rs.577 Crore since the last disclosure on 20 February 2025,” said BEL in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

“Major orders include airborne electronic warfare products, advanced composite communication system for submarine, doppler weather radar, train communication system, radar upgradation, spares, services etc. With these, the total accumulated orders received by BEL during the current financial year stand at Rs.13,724 crore,” it added.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts, consider individual risk tolerance, and conduct thorough research before making investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and individual circumstances may vary.

First Published:6 Mar 2025, 06:06 PM IST
