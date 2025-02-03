Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price today: Garden Reach Shipbuilders announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q3FY25) on Monday, February 3, and reported a rise of 11.2 per cent in consolidated net profit to ₹98.2, compared to ₹88.3 crore in the corresponding period last year. Also, the leading defence public sector undertaking (PSU) declared its highest dividend of ₹8.95/share for FY25.