Multibagger defence stock Apollo Micro Systems close to record high. Do you own?

Multibagger defence stock Apollo Micro Systems rose more than 2% in Tuesday's trade (9, June) after the company announced key corporate developments through regulatory filings.
The company informed exchanges that 13,000 equity shares allotted upon conversion of warrants have been approved for trading on both the NSE and the BSE. The shares were issued at ₹114 per share and rank pari passu with the company's existing equity shares. Trading approval for the newly allotted shares became effective from 9 June.
Further, Apollo Micro Systems shares gained after the company announced the allotment of 33.85 lakh equity shares upon the conversion of warrants. The allotment followed the receipt of ₹28.94 crore as warrant exercise consideration from select investors, including Ebisu Global Opportunities Fund.
Following the conversion, the company's paid-up equity capital increased to ₹35.73 crore, with the newly issued shares ranking pari passu with existing equity shares.
Apollo Micro Systems reported strong earnings for the fourth quarter and the full fiscal year FY26, driven by robust execution and growth in its defence and aerospace businesses.
For Q4FY26, the company posted a net profit of ₹38 crore, sharply higher than ₹14 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations surged 81% year-on-year to ₹293.2 crore, marking the company's highest-ever quarterly revenue. EBITDA climbed 87% to ₹67.5 crore from ₹36 crore a year ago, while the EBITDA margin improved to 23% from 22.3%.
For the full year FY26, Apollo Micro Systems reported revenue of ₹904 crore, registering a 61% increase from ₹562 crore in FY25. The company achieved record-high quarterly revenue, EBITDA, and profit after tax during the March quarter, reflecting strong operational performance and sustained growth momentum.
Apollo Micro Systems share price today opened at ₹412.90 per share on the BSE, touched an intraday high of ₹415.55, and an intraday low of ₹408.40 per share.
According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, Apollo Micro Systems is consolidating in a bullish flag formation after successfully breaking out to fresh all-time highs above 354.7, indicating a healthy pause within a broader uptrend. The current consolidation appears constructive rather than corrective, with price allowing the 20-day moving average to catch up, now positioned near 381.
“Such moving average convergence often acts as a launchpad for the next leg higher when momentum remains intact. Volume behaviour suggests there is no aggressive selling, reinforcing the bullish setup. Once the consolidation matures, a decisive breakout above 420 could trigger fresh momentum buying and accelerate the uptrend toward the 500 zone. The 20-day moving average remains a key support and risk-management reference for bulls,” said Jain.
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