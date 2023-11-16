Multibagger defence stock Apollo Micro Systems hits life-time high. Choice Broking sees more upside
Apollo Micro Systems shares have been in an uptrend for the last one year. This multibagger stock has delivered returns to the tune of 525 percent in the last 12 months.
Stock market today: Apollo Micro Systems' share price on Thursday opened higher at ₹140 per share on the NSE and went on to hit a new life-time high of ₹146.70 per share. The jump in the stock comes on the back of positive outlook, as highlighted by brokerages after its quarterly earnings.
