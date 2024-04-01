Multibagger defence stock Apollo Micro Systems hits upper circuit after SBI term loan deal
Multibagger stock: Apollo Micro Systems share price today opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹100.05 apiece on NSE within a few minutes of the stock market's opening bell
Shares of Apollo Micro Systems Limited are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. This defence and aerospace company's stock price has ascended around 250 percent in the last one year whereas, in the last five years, Apollo Micro Systems share price has appreciated to the tune of 625 percent. The defence and aerospace stock today witnessed strong buying interest and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹100.05 apiece on NSE. While climbing to this intraday high, Apollo Micro Systems share price touched a 5 percent upper circuit as well.
