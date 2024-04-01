Shares of Apollo Micro Systems Limited are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. This defence and aerospace company's stock price has ascended around 250 percent in the last one year whereas, in the last five years, Apollo Micro Systems share price has appreciated to the tune of 625 percent. The defence and aerospace stock today witnessed strong buying interest and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹100.05 apiece on NSE. While climbing to this intraday high, Apollo Micro Systems share price touched a 5 percent upper circuit as well. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The multibagger defence stock is in the news as the company has declared entering into a term loan agreement with the State Bank of India (SBI). The size of this term loan agreement is ₹252.50 crore.

Apollo Micro Systems news The defence and aerospace company informed the Indian stock market exchanges about the term loan agreement with SBI saying, “As per our earlier intimation dated 21st February 2024 regarding the sanction of the term loan and renewal cum enhancement of working capital limits from State Bank of India, we are pleased to inform you that the company has now entered into a Term Loan Agreement with State Bank of India." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To avail Term Loan (TL) of ₹110 crores for implementation of the upcoming project, Integrated Plant for Ingenious Defence Systems (IPiDS) at Hardware Park, Hyderabad, and renewal cum enhancement of the following Working Capital (WC) credit facilities from State Bank of India:

1] The Cash Credit (CC) limit has been renewed and enhanced from an existing limit of ₹52.50 crores to ₹57.50 crores;

2] The Inland Bank Guarantee (IBG) limit has been renewed and enhanced from an existing limit of ₹40 crores to ₹50 crores; {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3] The Inland Letter of Credit (ILC) limit has been renewed for ₹35 crores.

On the total size of this term loan agreement with SBI, the defence and aerospace company said, "Term Loan of ₹110 crores & Renewal and Enhancement of Credit Facilities of ₹142.50 crores." The date of execution of the loan agreement is 28th March 2024.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

