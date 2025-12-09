Multibagger defence stock inks MoU with Telangana Govt for ₹1,500 crore capex expansion

Apollo Micro Systems share price declined 5% in early trade on Tuesday amid heavy selling pressure. The small-cap defence stock fell as much as 4.98% to ₹236.45 apiece on the BSE.

The selling in Apollo Micro Systems share price comes amid a broader sell-off in the Indian stock market today. The benchmark Sensex and Nifty 50 declined over half a percent each.

The company recently announced signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Telangana (GoT) on December 8, 2025.

Under this MoU, the defence and aerospace technology company, Apollo Micro Systems, along with its subsidiaries and step-down subsidiaries will be setting up a greenfield project in Telangana. The proposed project, with an estimated investment of approximately ₹1,500 crore, is aimed at expanding the company’s manufacturing and explosive filling capabilities.

“The project will focus on the manufacturing and filling of Warheads, Rocket Motors, Small, Medium and Large Calibre Artillery Systems and Ammunition, and building of complete Ammunition Systems for Artilleries, Rockets and Other Armaments. The project will cater to both domestic and overseas demand requirements,” Apollo Micro Systems said in a regulatory filing on December 9.

The Government of Telangana shall extend facilitation to the company in obtaining all necessary permissions, registrations, approvals, clearances, and applicable fiscal incentives from the concerned state departments, in accordance with existing policies, rules, and regulations as stated in MoU, it added.

Apollo Micro Systems Share Price History Apollo Micro Systems share price has jumped 50% in one month and has surged by a staggering 136% in the past six months. The defence stock has rallied 121% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, while it has delivered a multibagger returns of 392% in two years. The smallcap stock has jumped by a whopping 1,962% over the past five years.