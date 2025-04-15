Multibagger defence stock Apollo Micro Systems jumps 3% after THIS DRDO order update. Do you own?

Multibagger small-cap stock Apollo Micro Systems saw a more than 3% increase in intraday trading on April 15 due to multiple order wins.

Saloni Goel
Published15 Apr 2025, 11:14 AM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image

Shares of multibagger small-cap defence stock Apollo Micro Systems rallied over 3% in intraday trade on Tuesday, April 15, following the announcement of multiple order wins.

The company received orders worth 7.52 crore from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), a public sector undertaking and a private company. Additionally, it has also been declared the lowest bidder for orders worth 11.48 crore from DRDO and a PSU, according to an exchange filing shared by the company today.

“We are pleased to inform you that the Company, in the ordinary course of its business, has received orders worth Rs. 7.52 crores from DRDO, Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) and a private company and has also been declared the Lowest Bidder for orders worth Rs. 11.48 crores from DRDO & PSU,” Apollo Micro Systmes said.

More to come...

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsMultibagger defence stock Apollo Micro Systems jumps 3% after THIS DRDO order update. Do you own?
MoreLess
First Published:15 Apr 2025, 11:14 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Markets

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.