Multibagger defence stock Apollo Micro Systems jumps 3% after THIS DRDO order update. Do you own?

Shares of multibagger small-cap defence stock Apollo Micro Systems rallied over 3% in intraday trade on Tuesday, April 15, following the announcement of multiple order wins.

The company received orders worth ₹7.52 crore from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), a public sector undertaking and a private company. Additionally, it has also been declared the lowest bidder for orders worth ₹11.48 crore from DRDO and a PSU, according to an exchange filing shared by the company today.

“We are pleased to inform you that the Company, in the ordinary course of its business, has received orders worth Rs. 7.52 crores from DRDO, Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) and a private company and has also been declared the Lowest Bidder for orders worth Rs. 11.48 crores from DRDO & PSU,” Apollo Micro Systmes said.