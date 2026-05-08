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Multibagger defence stock Apollo Micro Systems jumps 7% after this order book update

Apollo Micro Systems shares rose over 7% on May 8 after announcing new orders totaling 51.02 crore. The contracts include 17.47 crore from the Ministry of Defence and others from public and private sectors, enhancing investor confidence in the defence and aerospace market.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published8 May 2026, 11:13 AM IST
Multibagger defence stock Apollo Micro Systems jumps 7% after this order book update
Multibagger defence stock Apollo Micro Systems jumps 7% after this order book update(Pixabay)
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Multibagger defence stock Apollo Micro Systems shares surged more than 7% on Friday, 8 May, after the company announced fresh order wins worth 51.02 crore in the ordinary course of business.

According to the company’s filing, the orders include contracts worth 17.47 crore from the Ministry of Defence, 9.52 crore from public sector defence undertakings, and 24.01 crore from private companies.

The order inflow boosted investor sentiment, with the market reacting positively to the company’s continued traction in the defence and aerospace segment.

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People also ask

AI powered insights from this story

1
What new orders has Apollo Micro Systems secured?

Apollo Micro Systems recently secured fresh orders worth ₹51.02 crore. These include contracts of ₹17.47 crore from the Ministry of Defence, ₹9.52 crore from public sector defence undertakings, and ₹24.01 crore from private companies.

2
What type of license did Apollo Micro Systems receive?

Apollo Micro Systems obtained a governmental permit to produce and conduct proof-testing for defence weapon systems. This lifetime license allows them to manufacture, assemble, integrate, and proof-test high-value strategic weapon systems and munitions, including missiles, ATGMs, torpedoes, and aerial bombs.

3
How is Apollo Micro Systems performing in the stock market?

Apollo Micro Systems shares surged over 7% following an order book update. Analysts note a strong uptrend with potential to reach its previous all-time high of ₹360, with immediate support identified at ₹320.

4
Which defence companies are noted for their naval systems?

Bharat Electronics is highlighted for its role in naval defence systems, providing surveillance radars and developing battery systems for underwater vehicles and practice torpedoes. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is recognized as a key shipyard for warships and submarines.

5
What role does Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) play in the maritime defence sector?

BHEL is expanding its presence in the defence and maritime space by supporting the Indian Navy's requirements. They supply Super Rapid Gun Mounts, turbines for propulsion, and provide overhauling services for critical naval equipment.

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Last month, the firm announced it had obtained a governmental permit to produce and conduct proof-testing for defence weapon systems. The surge followed the declaration that the Government of India, through the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), has granted the company a license to manufacture ammunition.

In a filing with the exchange, the company stated that the lifetime license permits it to manufacture, assemble, integrate, and proof-test high-value strategic weapon systems and munitions.

The license encompasses weaponry with a calibre exceeding 12.7 mm, which includes missiles, anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs), torpedoes, underwater mines, aerial bombs, rockets, and loitering munitions.

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Apollo Micro Systems share price today

Apollo Micro Systems share price today opened at 314.30 per share on the BSE, touched an intraday high of 337.40 per share, and an intraday low of 313.10 per share.

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Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, said the stock continues to exhibit a strong higher-top, higher-bottom formation, indicating a sustained uptrend. He noted that the stock was witnessing strong positive momentum, with prices rising more than 5% during the session.

According to Bhosale, the ongoing bullish trend is likely to continue, with the stock potentially moving towards the 360 level, which marks its previous all-time high. On the downside, he identified 320 as the stock's immediate support zone.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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