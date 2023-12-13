Multibagger defence stock rebounds 6% from intraday low on multiple orders
Multibagger defence stock has risen to the tune of 300% in YTD
Stock market today: Apollo Micro Systems shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered this year. In YTD time, this defence stock has risen from around ₹30.55 to ₹121 apiece levels, logging near 300 per cent rise in this time. Apollo Micro Systems today opend upside but soon came under the sell off heat and touched intraday low of ₹117.10 per share on NSE. However, the multibagger defence stock bounced back strongly and touched intraday high of ₹121 apiece, logging near 6 per cent rise against its today's low.
