Multibagger defence stock Apollo Micro Systems rises after Q1 results 2025.

Multibagger defence stock Apollo Microsystem rose as much as 2 per cent to ₹173.19 apiece in Monday's trading session after the company reported strong quarterly results on August 4.

The defence stock has remained volatile in short-term. The stock fell over 10 per cent in a month, meanwhile, ascended over 35 per cent in six months. Apollo Microsystem shares have given multibagger returns to its long-term investors by soaring over 1,298.63 per cent in five years.

Apollo Microsystem Q1 results 2025 The defence company reported 110 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its net profit to ₹176.8 million for the quarter ending on June quarter this year, as compared to ₹84.3 million last year same period.

“ This performance also translated into robust bottom-line growth. . Our PAT margin expanded by 400 basis points, improving to 13% from 9% year-onyear and quarter-on-quarter,” the company said in an exchange filing dated August 4.

Meanwhile, revenue saw a significant growth of 46 per cent YoY r, reaching ₹1,335.8 million, compared to ₹912.0 million same period a year ago. “ This growth was primarily driven by the seamless execution of our strong order book and the transition of several high-value systems into full-scale production,” it said.

On the profitability front, EBITDA increased by 83 per cent to ₹409.4 million, up from ₹223.7 million in the same quarter last year. The EBITDA margin improved by 600 basis points, reaching a new high of 31 per cent as compared to 25 per cent in Q1 FY25 underscoring the strength of its operating leverage and execution efficiency.

The company further informed that it has successfully secured our first export order valued at $13.37 million, approximately ₹113.81 crore.

“ This milestone marks a pivotal moment in our company’s growth trajectory and reaffirms our commitment to expanding our global footprint. This achievement is not only a testament to the strength of our products and capabilities but also highlights the trust and confidence that international clients are placing in us. As we continue to execute on our strategic vision, this order underscores our potential to unlock substantial opportunities in new markets,” the company said.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.