Multibagger defence stock Apollo Micro Systems rises after this update

Apollo Micro Systems share price: Multibagger defence stock Apollo Micro Systems share price gained around 2% on Thursday, November 20 after the company informed the exchanges that it had allotted 65,69,000 equity shares upon the conversion of warrants earlier issued on a preferential basis. The development marks another step in the company’s ongoing capital-raising programme and has been welcomed by investors.

Advertisement

"This is in furtherance to the intimation given by the Company on 2nd June, 2025 w.r.t. allotment of 3,80,67,058 (Three Crores Eighty Lakhs Sixty Seven Thousand and Fifty Eight) warrants, each convertible into one equity share of face value of Re. 1/- each on preferential basis to 30 allottees (“warrant holders”), as per the list forming part of the said letter," it said in an exchange filing.

In its filing, the company said the Board of Directors approved the allotment on 19 November 2025. This came after Apollo Micro Systems received a total of ₹56.16 crore as the warrant exercise amount, along with the required application forms from the three participating investors — Mr. Baddam Kanishka Reddy, Superstar Investments Private Limited, and Mr. Srinivas Reddy Gangula.

Advertisement

Each warrant converts into one equity share of face value Re 1.

With this conversion, Apollo Micro Systems’ paid-up share capital has increased to ₹34.22 crore, representing 34,22,43,736 equity shares. This increase strengthens the company’s capital structure and adds financial flexibility for future growth initiatives.

Part of a larger warrant issue This conversion is part of a much larger issuance of 3,80,67,058 warrants that the company had allotted earlier. With the latest allotment, a total of 87,11,282 warrants have now been converted into equity shares. The remaining warrants are still eligible for conversion.

The Board also approved an important modification: the deadline for converting the remaining 2,93,55,776 warrants has been extended from 1 December 2025 to 30 June 2026. This extension was permitted under the authority previously granted by shareholders at the company’s Extraordinary General Meeting held on 4 February 2025. The company stated that the extension was approved after considering the financial interests of both Apollo Micro Systems and its warrant holders.

Advertisement

If any warrant holder does not exercise their warrants by the revised deadline, those warrants will lapse and the amount already paid on them will be forfeited by the company.

Investor breakdown At the conversion price of ₹114 per warrant, the company allotted shares as follows:

Baddam Kanishka Reddy: 61,15,000 shares

Superstar Investments Private Limited: 3,54,000 shares

Srinivas Reddy Gangula: 1,00,000 shares

Totaling: 65,69,000 equity shares.

Apollo Micro Systems: Stock Reaction The defence stock rose as much as 2.2% to its day's high of ₹285.65. It is still over 19% away from its 52-week high of ₹354.65, hit in September 2025. Meanwhile, it had given multibagger returns from its 52-week low of ₹90.40, hit in November 2024, soaring 216%.

Advertisement