Multibagger defence stock Apollo Micro Systems rises despite stock market sell-off; here’s why

Apollo Micro Systems share price gained over 2% on Friday after the company announced receipt of order from DRDO and other defence PSUs and private companies. The defence stock rallied as much as 2.58% to ₹273.35 apiece on the BSE.
Apollo Micro Systems announced that in the ordinary course of its business, it has received orders worth ₹11.02 crore from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), ₹22.57 crore from Defense Public Sector undertaking and ₹50.8 lakh from Private Companies.
The total orders received by the Company amounts to ₹34.096 crore, Apollo Micro Systems said in a regulatory filing on November 7.
Earlier this week, Apollo Micro Systems reported its Q2 results. The company had posted a strong growth in its net profit and revenue.
Apollo Micro Systems’ consolidated net profit in the fiscal second quarter ended September 2025 jumped 98.15% to ₹31.11 crore from ₹15.7 crore in the year-ago period.
The company’s revenue in Q2FY26 grew 40.2% to ₹225.3 crore from ₹160.70 crore, driven primarily by the robust execution of order book and the seamless transition of several high-value systems into production.
At the operating level, EBITDA increased 82.7% YoY to ₹59.59 crore, while margins improved to 26.45% from 20.29% last year.
Apollo Micro Systems expects revenue to grow at a CAGR of 45% to 50% over the next two years — driven solely by the core business, excluding any contribution from the recent acquisition.
Apollo Micro System share price has fallen 19% in one month, but has rallied 50% in three months. The defence stock has jumped 127% in the past six months, while it has surged 166% over the past one year period. Apollo Micro System shares have delivered multibagger returns of 2,300% in the past five years.
At 11:20 AM, Apollo Micro Systems share price was trading 0.26% higher at ₹267.15 apiece on the BSE.
