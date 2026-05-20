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Multibagger defence stock Apollo Micro Systems share price hits record high on strong Q4 results; jumps 24% in 3 days

Apollo Micro Systems announced a strong FY26 performance with a net profit of 112.92 crore and revenues of 904.32 crore. Q4 net profit jumped 168.64% to 37.61 crore, with significant growth in EBITDA and a consolidated order book of 1,432 crore.

Pranati Deva
Published20 May 2026, 10:13 AM IST
Apollo Micro Systems share price hits record high
Apollo Micro Systems share price hits record high
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Multibagger defence stock Apollo Micro Systems share price surged over 7% to hit a record high on Wednesday, May 20, extending gains for the third consecutive trading session after the company reported strong fourth-quarter earnings for FY26. The defence stock rallied as much as 9.45% to 340.50 apiece on the BSE, while it touched a fresh all-time high of 365 during the session.

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The stock has delivered massive gains across multiple time frames. Apollo Micro Systems shares have risen 24% in the last three trading sessions, gained 23% in one month and advanced 53% over the past three months.

On a yearly basis, the stock has surged 164%, giving multibagger returns, while over a five-year period it has skyrocketed nearly 3000%. The stock is also trading 173% above its 52-week low of 133.65, which it had hit in May 2025.

Apollo Micro Systems Q4 Results

Apollo Micro Systems reported robust growth in both revenue and profitability for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, driven by strong business momentum and operational performance.

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The company posted a consolidated net profit of 37.61 crore in Q4 FY26, marking a sharp jump of 168.64% from 14 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a regulatory filing.

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Consolidated revenue from operations during the March quarter rose 81.28% year-on-year to 293.25 crore from 161.76 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 88% to 67.64 crore in Q4 FY26 from 35.99 crore a year earlier. EBITDA margin improved to 23% compared with 22% in the corresponding quarter last year.

Apollo Micro Systems said its consolidated order book stood at 1,432 crore as of March 31, 2026.

“FY 2025-26 has been a breakthrough year for Apollo Micro Systems — our highest-ever annual revenue and profitability, the successful conclusion of the IDL Explosives acquisition through ADIPL, the award of the DPIIT license for UAV manufacture, and the receipt of our first export order,” said Baddam Karunakar Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Micro Systems Limited.

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"We are pleased to announce that an additional acquisition by ADIPL is expected to be completed before the end of the next financial year, which will significantly complementing our organic growth and overall strength of the business," he added.

For the full financial year FY26, Apollo Micro Systems reported a consolidated net profit of 112.92 crore, compared with 56.39 crore in FY25.

Consolidated revenue from operations for the entire financial year stood at 904.32 crore, registering strong growth from 562.06 crore reported in FY25, the company said in its filing.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Pranati Deva

Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More

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