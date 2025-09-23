Multibagger defence stock Apollo Micro Systems jumps 4% from intraday low; here’s why

Apollo Micro Systems share price traded flat on Tuesday amid a sell-off in the broader Indian stock market. The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, declined over 0.3% each, while the defence stock, Apollo Micro Systems, recovered from day’s low.

Apollo Micro Systems share price rallied over 4% from intraday low amid strong buying at lower levels. The defence stock opened flat at ₹332.35 apiece as against its previous close of ₹332.30 apiece on the BSE. Apollo Micro Systems stock price hit an intraday low of ₹320.25 level, and then jumped as much as 4.4% to an intraday high of ₹334.40 apiece.

Apollo Micro Systems said the Securities Allotment Committee of its Board of Directors has approved the allotment of 21,07,194 equity shares following the conversion of warrants by its holders.

The company informed exchanges that it received ₹18.02 crore as warrant exercise price, pursuant to the terms of issue of warrants. The allotment was approved on September 22, 2025, as per SEBI regulations.

With this allotment, the company’s issued and paid-up capital has risen to ₹33.56 crore, comprising 33.56 crore equity shares of face value ₹1 each. The newly issued shares will rank pari passu with the existing equity shares, Apollo Micro Systems said in a regulatory filing on September 22.

The allotment follows the company’s earlier announcement dated June 2, 2025, regarding the issuance of 3.81 crore warrants on a preferential basis to 30 allottees.

Partnership with Sibersentinel Technologies and Zoom Technologies (India) Apollo Micro Systems last week announced signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sibersentinel Technologies Limited and Zoom Technologies (India) Private Limited to jointly design, develop, and deploy advanced cybersecurity solutions tailored for Government Agencies, Statutory Bodies, Financial Institutions, and other critical infrastructure sectors.

“This strategic partnership aims to combine Apollo’s domain expertise in defence-grade electronic systems with Sibersentinel’s and Zoom Technologies cybersecurity capabilities to provide robust, indigenous digital protection solutions aligned with national security imperatives,” Apollo Micro Systems said in a regulatory filing on September 18.

Apollo Micro Systems Share Price Performance Apollo Micro Systems share price has delivered stellar returns to investors as the stock has rallied 41% in one month and 55% in three months. The defence stock has jumped 166% in six months, while it has surged 176% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Apollo Micro Systems shares have given multibagger returns of 518% in two years and a staggering 2,800% in five years.

At 10:40 AM, Apollo Micro Systems share price was trading 0.18% higher at ₹332.90 apiece on the BSE.

