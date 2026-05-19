Multibagger defence stock Apollo Micro Systems share price jumps over 9% after Q4 results

Apollo Micro Systems share price jumped over 9% in early trade on Tuesday, extending its rally for the second session, after the company reported its Q4 results. The defence stock surged as much as 9.45% to ₹340.50 apiece on the BSE.

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Apollo Micro Systems reported a strong earnings growth for the fourth quarter of FY26, with its net profit and revenue rising sharply year-on-year (YoY).

The company’s net profit in Q4FY26 jumped to ₹38 crore from ₹14 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations during the March quarter rose 81% to ₹293.2 crore from ₹161.8 crore, YoY.

On the operational front, EBITDA in Q4FY26 increased 87% to ₹67.6 crore from ₹36 crore, while EBITDA margin improved marginally to 23% from 22.3%, YoY.

Apollo Micro Systems’ consolidated order book as on 31 March 2026 was at ₹1,432 crore.

“FY 2025-26 has been a breakthrough year for Apollo Micro Systems — our highest-ever annual revenue and profitability, the successful conclusion of the IDL Explosives acquisition through ADIPL, the award of the DPIIT license for UAV manufacture, and the receipt of our first export order,” said Baddam Karunakar Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Micro Systems Limited.

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Technical Outlook Apollo Micro Systems share price has delivered a strong follow-through move on the upside, supported by a sharp volume surge of over 206% compared to the 50-day average, indicating aggressive accumulation by strong hands, noted Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments.

“The expansion in both price and participation suggests the breakout is gaining institutional backing rather than being driven by short covering alone. Price structure remains firmly bullish, with momentum strengthening after a period of consolidation. The sustained rise in volumes reflects improving conviction among buyers and reinforces the continuation setup,” said Jain.

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According to him, as long as Apollo Micro Systems stock price holds above recent breakout levels, a rally toward the ₹390 – ₹410 zone appears highly likely in the near term, and any sharp volume-backed reversal would be the first sign of caution.

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Apollo Micro Systems Share Price Performance Apollo Micro Systems share price has gained 18% in one month and has rallied 44% in three months. The defence stock has risen 21% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, while it has jumped 138% in one year. Apollo Micro Systems share price has delivered multibagger returns of 195% in two years and 911% in three years. Apollo Micro Systems shares have skyrocketed 2,992% over the past five years.

At 9:50 AM, Apollo Micro Systems share price was trading 7.92% higher at ₹335.75 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More ✕ Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants.



With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding.



Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI.



Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.