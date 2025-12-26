Multibagger defence stock Apollo Micro Systems share price rises 23% in six straight sessions. Do you own?

Apollo Micro Systems share price has been on a roll lately in the Indian stock market, as investor sentiment toward the small-cap counter improved following the company’s series of order wins, making it one of the top performers during the holiday-shortened week.

Keeping its bull run intact for the sixth straight session, Apollo Micro Systems share price surged another 4.5% in Friday’s trade on December 26, reaching ₹275 per share and taking the six-day cumulative gain to 23%. For the week, the stock is up 14%, marking its biggest weekly surge since early September.

The rally has provided major relief to shareholders, as Apollo Micro Systems share price remained under prolonged pressure between early September and mid-December, eroding 26% of its value. However, the recent rally has helped recover the majority of these losses, reflecting the stock’s ability to quickly reverse declines.

Apollo Micro Systems secures another order The company, in its press release today, announced that it has received orders worth ₹1,002.47 million from a private company, deliverable to the Ministry of Defence. The order is for the supply of unmanned aerial systems and is to be completed within a period of four months.

Earlier this week, the company also announced that it has received approvals from the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) for two distinct Transfers of Technology (ToT) relating to Laser-Based Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) systems and the EO Tracking System for DEW, subject to the fulfilment of prescribed conditions.

Directed energy weapon systems use high-powered lasers to inflict damage on targets. Compared to traditional weapons, which mainly rely on physical impact and kinetic energy, DEWs use directed energy to heat up, destroy, or damage targets.

The Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) technologies received through these Transfers of Technology will serve as an additional capability, complementing the company’s ongoing development efforts, particularly in view of the rapidly evolving threat landscape posed by aerial systems.

The company is currently developing critical anti-drone systems under the ‘Make’ category for the Indian Armed Forces, wherein both soft-kill and hard-kill solutions, including rocket-based interceptors, are being developed to counter swarm drone threats.

Last week, the company’s step-down subsidiary, IDL Explosives Limited, was granted a 15-year industrial licence for manufacturing high-energy defence explosives. The licence, issued under the IDR Act, 1951, represents a significant strategic expansion into specialised defence materials manufacturing.

Recent rally contributes to a 135% gain in 2025 Apollo Micro Systems six-day winning run has contributed to a 135% rally in 2025 so far, marking the sixth straight year of positive gains.

The shares have emerged as one of the biggest wealth creators in the Indian stock market, surging 1,000% in just three years and an even more impressive 2,180% over the last five years, highlighting the potential for wealth creation in equities when the right choices are made.