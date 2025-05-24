1,550% rally in five years! Multibagger defence stock to watch on Monday after Q4 results 2025

Apollo Micro Systems share price will be in focus on Monday after the defence company announced its Q4 results 2025. Apollo Micro Systems shares fell nearly 8% in the previous trading session.

Apollo Micro Systems reported a consolidated net profit of ₹13.96 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25, registering a growth of 8% from ₹12.93 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, the company’s net profit dropped 23% from ₹18.23 crore in the December quarter.

The company’s consolidated revenue operations in Q4FY25 increased 19% to ₹161.77 crore from ₹135.44 crore, year-on-year (YoY). Revenue was up 9% from ₹148.39 crore, quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

At the operational level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter ended March 2025 grew 25% YoY to ₹35.99 crore, but was down 5% QoQ. EBITDA margin improved to 22% from 21% YoY.

For the full financial year 2024-2025, Apollo Micro Systems achieved revenue growth of 51.24%, EBITDA growth of 54% and EBITDA margin of 23.50%. Net profit in FY25 surged by 81.18%, in line with the company’s annual guidance.

“Looking ahead, we expect revenue to grow at a CAGR of 45% to 50% over the next two years — driven solely by the core business, excluding any contribution from the recent acquisition. This growth is underpinned by a healthy order book and multiple products entering the production phase,” said Baddam Karunakar Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Micro Systems.

Operating margins are projected to improve in the first half of FY26 due to favorable operating leverage and product mix. However, ongoing and planned capital investments are expected to moderate margin expansion in the latter half of FY26 and into FY27, he added.

Recent geopolitical developments — particularly the India–Pakistan conflict — have further accelerated demand for indigenous defence solutions. Several of the company’s systems were successfully tested and demonstrated during this period, generating significant interest and engagement across the defence value chain, Reddy said.

Meanwhile, the meeting of Board of Directors of Apollo Micro Systems is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 28 2025, to consider the recommendation of a Final Dividend on the equity shares of the company for FY25, subject to the approval of the members at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

Apollo Micro Systems Share Price Performance Apollo Micro Systems share price has delivered impressive returns to its investors. The defence stock has gained 17% over the past month and is up 15% year-to-date (YTD). Over a six-month period, the small-cap stock has surged 52%, while it has risen 25% in the last one year. Notably, Apollo Micro Systems share price has delivered multibagger returns of 309% over the past two years and an exceptional 1,585% over a five-year horizon.

On Friday, Apollo Micro Systems shares ended 7.97% lower at ₹138.65 apiece on BSE.