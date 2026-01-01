Multibagger defence stock Apollo Micro Systems surges 3% after ₹150-crore order win

Multibagger defence stock: Apollo Micro System share price rose as much as 2.95% to ₹279.55 apiece in Thursday's trading session (January 1) after its subsidiary, Apollo Defense Industries, entered into a contract worth ₹150 crore with a private company.

“This is to inform you that Apollo Defense Industries Private Limited, a subsidiary unit of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd, in its ordinary course of business, has entered into an Agreement with a Private Company for execution of a contract worth INR 1500 Million,” the company said in the filing earlier today.

On Wednesday, the company had informed the exchanges that its subsidiary, IDL Explosives, had secured an order valued at ₹419.39 crore to supply bulk explosives to subsidiaries of Coal India, in addition to an export order worth ₹1.5 crore for cartridge explosives.

“M/s. IDL Explosives Limited, a step-down subsidiary of the Company in the ordinary course of its business, has been granted a Running Contract (RC) for the supply of bulk explosives to Subsidiaries of Coal India Limited, amounting to INR 4193.96 Million and an export order value of INR 15 Million for the supply of cartridge explosives. The cumulative value of orders received amounts to INR 4208.96 Million,” the company had said.

Last week, on December 26, the company also disclosed securing a ₹100.25 crore order from a private entity for the supply of Unmanned Aerial Systems to the Ministry of Defence.

These wins add further strength to the company’s already solid order pipeline, which stood at ₹7,850 crore at the end of the September quarter. A healthy order book improves revenue visibility and lends greater earnings stability in the coming quarters, thereby boosting investor confidence in the stock.

Apollo Micro Systems share price overview Amid new order wins, Apollo Micro Systems share price has rallied nearly 5% in the last five trading sessions. The multibagger defence stock has been trading in the green in the near term despite weak market sentiments. The scrip ascended over 3% in a month and 44% in six months.

The small-cap stock has given exceptional gains of 129% in just one year and 2,132.63% in the last five years.

Apollo Micro Systems is listed on both NSE and BSE. The multibagger defence stock hit a 52-week high of 354.65 on September 17, 2025, and a 52-week low of 101.05 on April 7, 2025.