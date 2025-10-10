Multibagger defence stock Apollo Micro Systems to be in focus on Monday; here's why

Apollo Micro Systems is set to attract investor interest following a strong Q2FY26 business update, reporting 225.26 crore in revenue, a 40% YoY increase. The company is enhancing its defense portfolio through partnerships and has seen a 200% surge in shares since April.

A Ksheerasagar
Published10 Oct 2025, 09:15 PM IST
Shares of Apollo Micro Systems may attract investor attention on Monday’s trading session, October 13, as the company released its September quarter business update today, posting steady growth in its top line.

For Q2FY26, the company reported revenue of 225.26 crore, marking a 40% year-on-year (YoY) jump from 161 crore in the same period last year and a sharp 68% sequential growth compared to 134 crore reported in the first quarter of FY26.

In the June quarter, the company recorded its highest-ever consolidated quarterly net profit of 18.51 crore, up 115% YoY, driven by improved operational efficiency. Its consolidated revenue from operations grew 47.25% YoY to 134 crore, while EBITDA stood at 41 crore, a significant rise from 22 crore in Q1FY25.

The company’s shares have been on investors’ radar in recent months, as its growing order book, strategic partnerships, and improving financials have attracted Dalal Street investors to add the stock to their portfolios.

Apollo Micro Systems has recently strengthened its defence and cybersecurity portfolio through key partnerships and approvals. The company signed MoUs with Sibersentinel Technologies and Zoom Technologies to develop advanced cybersecurity solutions for government agencies and critical infrastructure.

Its subsidiary, Apollo Strategic Technologies Pvt Ltd (ASTPL), partnered with Dynamic Engineering and Design Inc. (USA) for co-development and potential licensed production of BM-21 Grad ER rocket motors, supporting the Make in India initiative. Additionally, it was approved as the production agency for the Multi-Influence Ground Mine (MIGM) “Vighna” and entered a technology transfer agreement with DRDO for the NASM-SR missile warheads.

These initiatives enhance Apollo’s technological self-reliance, expand its defence capabilities, and strengthen its position in high-demand sectors both domestically and globally.

Apollo Micro Systems shares deliver over 200% return in just six months

From their April lows of 105.30, the shares have surged 200% to close at 317.50 in Friday’s trading session, October 10. The latest rally has driven the stock to a 175% gain so far in 2025 and nearly 2,680% over the past five years.

The rally, which began in 2020, continues unabated, with the stock closing each calendar year higher. Notably, 2023 marked its strongest annual gain of 290.44%. From its 2020 low of 3.95 apiece, the stock has skyrocketed nearly 8,000%, delivering phenomenal wealth creation for investors.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

