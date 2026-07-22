Multibagger defence stock Apollo Micro Systems to be in focus tomorrow; here's why

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems are likely to attract investors' attention in Thursday's trade (23 July) after the company announced that it had been awarded a Make-II Prototype Sanction Order (PSO) by the Indian Navy for the development of the SAVIOR-ASW (semi-submersible autonomous vessel for intelligence, operations, and reconnaissance).
The award marks Apollo Micro Systems' formal entry into the rapidly expanding field of autonomous maritime and underwater warfare systems and represents one of the most significant milestones in the company's indigenous defence technology journey.
Explaining the significance of the project, Apollo Micro Systems said that SAVIOR-ASW is India's first indigenously developed semi-submersible autonomous vessel designed specifically for anti-submarine warfare (ASW) surveillance.
According to the company, the unmanned and self-powered maritime platform is capable of independently patrolling the ocean for extended periods.
It operates silently beneath the sea surface using a sophisticated hydrophone array to detect submarines and other underwater threats while continuously transmitting intelligence to naval command centres ashore and aboard ships without any human presence onboard.
The company further stated that the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) is one of the world's most strategically important maritime corridors and a vital artery of global commerce.
It noted that nearly 100,000 merchant vessels transit its waters annually, carrying around 30% of global containerised cargo and 42% of the world's crude oil traded from and within the region.
According to Apollo Micro Systems, the region's economic significance is reinforced by its busy ports, major shipping fleets, and abundant marine and mineral resources.
For India, the company said, the stakes are particularly high, with about 95% of the country's trade by volume and nearly 68% by value transported by sea.
As the largest economy in the IOR, India has a critical interest in securing key sea lanes and strategic chokepoints, where any disruption could have significant economic and national security implications.
It further added that, with submarine deployments and undersea threats continuing to increase in the region, persistent underwater surveillance and anti-submarine warfare capabilities have become essential for safeguarding India's maritime interests and ensuring the security of critical shipping routes and chokepoints.
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