Multibagger defence stock Apollo Micro Systems zooms 16% after this nod from the Government of India

Multibagger defence stock Apollo Micro Systems skyrocketed 16% in intraday deals on Friday, 17 April, after the company received the government nod to manufacture ammunition.

Saloni Goel
Updated17 Apr 2026, 02:06 PM IST
Multibagger defence stock Apollo Micro Systems zooms 16% after this nod from the Government of India
Multibagger defence stock Apollo Micro Systems zooms 16% after this nod from the Government of India

Multibagger defence stock Apollo Micro Systems skyrocketed 16% in intraday deals on Friday, 17 April, after the company received the government nod to manufacture ammunition.

The small-cap stock in an exchange filing today said, “This is to inform you that Apollo Micro Systems Limited (AMS) has been granted a License by the Government of India, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), for the manufacture of ammunitions.”

The license is valid for a lifetime and was issued on 10 April 2026. It allows Apollo Micro Systems to manufacture, assemble, integrate, and proof-test the following high-value strategic weapon systems and munitions.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

About the Author

Saloni Goel

Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.<br> At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.<br> Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.<br> Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.

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