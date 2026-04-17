Multibagger defence stock Apollo Micro Systems zooms 16% after this nod from the Government of India

Multibagger defence stock Apollo Micro Systems skyrocketed 16% in intraday deals on Friday, 17 April, after the company received the government nod to manufacture ammunition.
The small-cap stock in an exchange filing today said, “This is to inform you that Apollo Micro Systems Limited (AMS) has been granted a License by the Government of India, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), for the manufacture of ammunitions.”
The license is valid for a lifetime and was issued on 10 April 2026. It allows Apollo Micro Systems to manufacture, assemble, integrate, and proof-test the following high-value strategic weapon systems and munitions.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)