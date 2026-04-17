Subscribe

Multibagger defence stock Apollo Micro Systems zooms 16% after this nod from the Government of India

Multibagger defence stock Apollo Micro Systems skyrocketed 16% in intraday deals on Friday, 17 April, after the company received the government nod to manufacture ammunition.

Saloni Goel
Updated17 Apr 2026, 02:06 PM IST
Multibagger defence stock Apollo Micro Systems zooms 16% after this nod from the Government of India
Multibagger defence stock Apollo Micro Systems zooms 16% after this nod from the Government of India
AI Quick Read

Multibagger defence stock Apollo Micro Systems skyrocketed 16% in intraday deals on Friday, 17 April, after the company received the government nod to manufacture ammunition.

The small-cap stock in an exchange filing today said, “This is to inform you that Apollo Micro Systems Limited (AMS) has been granted a License by the Government of India, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), for the manufacture of ammunitions.”

The license is valid for a lifetime and was issued on 10 April 2026. It allows Apollo Micro Systems to manufacture, assemble, integrate, and proof-test the following high-value strategic weapon systems and munitions.

Advertisement

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

About the Author

Saloni Goel

Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course ...Read More

Apollo Micro SystemsMultibagger StocksSmallcap StocksDefence StocksIndian Stock MarketStock Market Today
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsMultibagger defence stock Apollo Micro Systems zooms 16% after this nod from the Government of India
Read Next Story